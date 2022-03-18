Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Insider Sells $6,490,500.00 in Stock

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TGT stock opened at $220.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $176.68 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after purchasing an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after buying an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after buying an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

