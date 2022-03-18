Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEDU opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46. Tarena International has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,181 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

