Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,210 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Soroban Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after buying an additional 4,177,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,695,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,798,000 after buying an additional 4,169,640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in CSX by 16,210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,574,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $75,175,000. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.20. The company had a trading volume of 238,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,021,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $29.49 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

