Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 10,903 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 122,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,903 shares during the period. ResMed comprises 2.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $31,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inverness Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 90.1% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 3,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in ResMed by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,208 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,407 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in ResMed by 14.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,883 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 19.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE:RMD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $259.34. 1,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.61 and a fifty-two week high of $301.34.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.32%.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.94, for a total value of $1,373,009.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,613 shares of company stock valued at $10,505,593 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.50.

ResMed Company Profile (Get Rating)

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.