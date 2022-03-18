Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 917,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,424 shares during the period. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for 3.1% of Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $47,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.05% of the company’s stock.

WBA traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.73. 152,756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,676,695. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.05. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.74%.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

