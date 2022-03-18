Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.32. The company had a trading volume of 60,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,934,676. The stock has a market cap of $146.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.00 and a 200 day moving average of $97.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 106.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.57.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

