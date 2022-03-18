Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 510 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 51.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 233,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,015 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TYL. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total transaction of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $427.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,463. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 110.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $384.38 and a one year high of $557.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $447.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $485.45.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

