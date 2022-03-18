Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) were down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $14.82. Approximately 8,645 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,660,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TALO shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $62,225,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $69,640,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,728,670 shares of company stock valued at $132,616,293 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 274.1% in the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 494,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 362,653 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the second quarter worth $164,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Talos Energy by 29.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 231,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 52,438 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Talos Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 133,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Talos Energy by 54.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

