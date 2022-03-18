Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
TALS stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 240 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,884. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.45. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.82.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Talaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $269,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Talaris Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Talaris Therapeutics by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.
About Talaris Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.
