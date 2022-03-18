Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €15.40 ($16.92) and last traded at €15.18 ($16.68). Approximately 70,971 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €15.00 ($16.48).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €17.80 ($19.56) price target on shares of Takkt in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €15.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.64. The company has a market capitalization of $995.96 million and a P/E ratio of 20.79.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

