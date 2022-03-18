Syverson Strege & Co Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Syverson Strege & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

WFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

WFC stock opened at $51.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

