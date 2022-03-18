Syverson Strege & Co Has $994,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Syverson Strege & Co lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ACT Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,255,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $110.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $115.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.25 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

