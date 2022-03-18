Syverson Strege & Co Has $441,000 Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Syverson Strege & Co decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA AOR opened at $53.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.93. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

