System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Stock Price Up 3.6%

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 290 ($3.77) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.77). Approximately 26 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 26,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 280 ($3.64).

SYS1 has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.59) target price on shares of System1 Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on System1 Group from GBX 405 ($5.27) to GBX 385 ($5.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get System1 Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 364.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 335.49.

System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies efficient and high-return advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.