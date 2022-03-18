Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.
In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sypris Solutions (SYPR)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Sypris Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sypris Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.