Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYPR opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.41 million, a P/E ratio of 62.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.92.

In related news, VP Richard L. Davis sold 10,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sypris Solutions in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sypris Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 120.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,033 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

