Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $425.37

Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.37 ($5.53) and traded as low as GBX 301.60 ($3.92). Synthomer shares last traded at GBX 306.60 ($3.99), with a volume of 1,084,910 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.98) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.20) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.75) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 410 ($5.33) to GBX 350 ($4.55) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 750 ($9.75) to GBX 575 ($7.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 548.13 ($7.13).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.18. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 332.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 425.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 21.30 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Synthomer’s previous dividend of $8.70. Synthomer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.24%.

In other news, insider Dato’ Lee Hau Hian bought 223,500 shares of Synthomer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 275 ($3.58) per share, with a total value of £614,625 ($799,252.28). Also, insider Brendan Connolly acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.15) per share, with a total value of £7,920 ($10,299.09). In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 260,500 shares of company stock worth $75,764,500.

Synthomer Company Profile (LON:SYNT)

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

