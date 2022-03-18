Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 331,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 139,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 536.1% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 278,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 234,318 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 878.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 213,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 191,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Synthetic Biologics by 280.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 128,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

