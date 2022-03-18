Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
NYSEAMERICAN SYN opened at $0.35 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.67.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Synthetic Biologics from $1.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday.
About Synthetic Biologics (Get Rating)
Synthetic Biologics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of therapeutics to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients. Its product portfolio includes SYN-010 and SYN-004. The SYN-010, which is intended to reduce the impact of methane-producing organisms in the gut microbiome to treat an underlying cause of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
