Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.91%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SWCH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Switch in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 29.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Switch by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Switch by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Switch by 132,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Switch by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Switch by 164.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,060,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,384,000 after buying an additional 658,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWCH opened at $28.25 on Friday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $15.33 and a fifty-two week high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 565.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 420.00%.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

