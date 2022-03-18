Swedish Match AB (publ) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of SWMAY opened at $7.45 on Thursday. Swedish Match AB has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.86.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

