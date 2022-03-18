Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 193 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 205 to SEK 200 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 210 to SEK 180 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Swedbank AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.90.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at $16.07 on Tuesday. Swedbank AB has a 52 week low of $13.34 and a 52 week high of $23.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

