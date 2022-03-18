Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Gap Down to $43.24

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.24, but opened at $41.98. Surmodics shares last traded at $43.33, with a volume of 23 shares changing hands.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Surmodics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $606.03 million, a PE ratio of 361.25 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.02.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.83 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Surmodics by 230.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

