Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Jeanna Steele Sells 768 Shares

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Jeanna Steele sold 768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total transaction of $23,377.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,131 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $57,068.18.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeanna Steele sold 1,193 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $34,191.38.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeanna Steele sold 4,655 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $122,193.75.

On Friday, December 17th, Jeanna Steele sold 782 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $26,470.70.

NASDAQ:RUN traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 6,659,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,074. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of -78.15 and a beta of 2.11. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 7.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.