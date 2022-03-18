SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.58 Million

Brokerages predict that SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) will post sales of $224.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for SunOpta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $225.65 million and the lowest is $223.50 million. SunOpta reported sales of $207.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SunOpta will report full year sales of $898.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $890.00 million to $906.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $990.45 million, with estimates ranging from $982.90 million to $997.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SunOpta.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

STKL opened at $5.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a P/E ratio of -63.00 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $15.96.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc purchased 22,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.21 per share, with a total value of $117,542.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 5.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 31.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 199,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 47,883 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $150,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta during the second quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SunOpta by 49.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 21,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

