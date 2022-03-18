Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.00.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $24.74 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $13.90 and a 12 month high of $46.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.61. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 57.14% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Chris Hayden sold 3,780 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $82,063.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 20,000 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

