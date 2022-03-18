Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Shares of SUMO stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $8.86 and a 1 year high of $23.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Sumo Logic ( NASDAQ:SUMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 24.66% and a negative net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $67.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $53,086.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $120,837.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $446,406. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $452,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sumo Logic by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 74,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

