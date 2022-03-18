Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Short Interest Update

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 646,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 319.7 days.

Shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 1 year low of $11.32 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

