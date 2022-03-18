Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 574 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.56 on Friday, reaching $561.35. 3,529,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,640,270. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.39 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $505.50.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

