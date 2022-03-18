Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 20,941 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $25,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.90. The company had a trading volume of 72,308,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,976,750. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

