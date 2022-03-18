Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Invests $10.90 Million in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 599,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,899,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,258 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 1,086,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 93,409 shares during the last quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,709,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,872 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,700,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.15. 1,711,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,663,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.42. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $33.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14.

