Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.25 Million Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,853 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 14,961 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Aptiv by 102.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 84.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 171.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock traded up $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.70. 2,618,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,407,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $180.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.09.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total value of $929,943.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

