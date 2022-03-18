Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on COF shares. Edward Jones raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.21. 6,520,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,159,362. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $121.21 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

