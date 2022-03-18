Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $43,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.73. 23,185,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,084,971. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $174.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $314.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

