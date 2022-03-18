Strong (STRONG) 24 Hour Volume Hits $4.90 Million

Strong (STRONG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $164.17 or 0.00391598 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Strong has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Strong has a market capitalization of $22.70 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Strong Coin Profile

Strong’s genesis date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io . Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

