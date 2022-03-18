Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,770.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHYGet Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Straumann stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. Straumann has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23.

Straumann Company Profile (Get Rating)

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.