Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,770.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,770.50.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAUHY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,875 to CHF 1,520 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Straumann in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Straumann stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.96. The stock had a trading volume of 16,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,689. Straumann has a 52 week low of $58.46 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.23.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Western Europe, Sales Central Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEEMEA), Sales North America (NAM), Sales Asia Pacific (APAC), Sales Latin America (LATAM), and Operations.

