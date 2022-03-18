Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $212,000 Position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 102,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 61,603 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.12. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 13.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 723.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on PMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.09.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

