Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $203,000 Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QEFA. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 828,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,691,000 after acquiring an additional 155,057 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 637,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,214,000 after acquiring an additional 139,165 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,407,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,798,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 368,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 51,190 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QEFA opened at $71.52 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $66.32 and a 1 year high of $79.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.04.

