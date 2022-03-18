Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 722 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Lincoln Electric by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LECO opened at $132.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.63 and a 12 month high of $148.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.00.

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $844.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.08 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 44.12% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

