Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases Shares of 1,571 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in SAP by 21.3% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,217,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,433,000 after acquiring an additional 213,728 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SAP by 41.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,126,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,227,000 after acquiring an additional 332,017 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SAP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 912,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,420,000 after acquiring an additional 64,363 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in SAP by 10.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 792,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,988,000 after acquiring an additional 71,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,491,000 after purchasing an additional 59,604 shares during the period.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $115.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.50. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $104.14 and a 12 month high of $151.48.
SAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen dropped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.57.
About SAP (Get Rating)
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.