Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO opened at $109.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.25. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $0.741 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.33%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Danske upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

