Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,561 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAN. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Financial llc grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000.

TAN opened at $75.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.48. Invesco Solar ETF has a 52 week low of $56.08 and a 52 week high of $101.58.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

