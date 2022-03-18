Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $230,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF stock opened at $108.62 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $133.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.27.

