StockNews.com Upgrades Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) to Buy

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Pegasystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.30.

Pegasystems stock traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 710,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.50 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $71.61 and a 1-year high of $143.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.17.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.86 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 1,294.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

