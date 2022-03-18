StockNews.com Upgrades Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Buy

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BCOV. Lake Street Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brightcove from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Brightcove stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. 101,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,291. Brightcove has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.54. The company has a market capitalization of $313.67 million, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $9.98.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $52.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.55 million. Brightcove had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Wheeler acquired 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ritcha Ranjan purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $49,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Brightcove by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Brightcove by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Brightcove by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

