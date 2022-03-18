StockNews.com Lowers Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.67.

NYSE:SF opened at $69.22 on Tuesday. Stifel Financial has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.34. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial (Get Rating)

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

