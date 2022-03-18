StockNews.com Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $118.91 on Monday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.80. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that AutoNation will post 20.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

