StockNews.com Lowers AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.00.
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $118.91 on Monday. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $85.15 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92.
In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 13,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 18.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,294,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,594,000 after purchasing an additional 204,865 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,950,000 after purchasing an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 163.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.
