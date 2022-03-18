StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.
