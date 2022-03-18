StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Get Neovasc alerts:

Shares of NVCN stock opened at $0.42 on Friday. Neovasc has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCN. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Neovasc by 564.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 29,482 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the third quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neovasc, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neovasc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neovasc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.