StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLRB. Zacks Investment Research cut Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.52 on Friday. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

