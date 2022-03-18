StockNews.com Downgrades Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $13.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Duluth has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.71.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 14.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duluth will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Duluth by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,566,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Duluth by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Duluth by 70.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 144,033 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Duluth by 106.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Duluth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 242,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

