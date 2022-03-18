StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $9.80 on Friday. Security National Financial has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.54. The company has a market capitalization of $199.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 201,830 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $781,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial during the second quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 5,683.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. 34.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.