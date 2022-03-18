StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.96 on Friday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

